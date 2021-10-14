Can blockchain deliver radical transparency, finally?

MALMO, SKANE, SVERIGE, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability related investments are becoming an increasing part of business for many companies. This is partly due to more legal requirements but also because the social and environmental impacts of production make up a large portion of society’s most pressing issues.

Many clothing brands find it difficult to be transparent with their production due to supply chain complexities and a fear of how consumers will react. However, taking responsibility for a supply chain in full is the first step towards sustainability.

PaperTale’s solution help the brands to prove their sustainability actions through full transparency and traceability of their supply chains.



Gina Tricot makes traceability a design feature through PaperTale

PaperTale was invited by Science Park Borås to showcase their technology in a limited edition collection created by Gina Tricot.

The range features PaperTale’s blockchain-based technology, making it possible to track each garment individually back to the cotton farms in Australia. The CO2 emissions and amount of water used to produce that particular product are automatically calculated and shown to the consumers through a mobile app and NFC tag. The technology also connects each product with the craftsmen & farmers involved in its manufacture, bringing a new level of human connection.



It takes zooming in to stand out

PaperTale’s solution is based on Blockchain, so each process is automatically given a unique ID in their network as it occurs. Scanning the garment with PaperTale’s app, consumers can access the verified supply chain, unique to that item. Other features include calculating exact CO2 and water impacts on an individual garment level, meaning this solution has become even more relevant regarding the onset of carbon tax laws.

Today, clothing brands invest incredible sums in sustainability and the importance of this market is still growing. Brands tend to communicate this to their consumers by certificates, but the problem is that the trust in these labels is diminishing over time.

Consumers do not want to pay for an investment which they neither easily comprehend, nor fully trust. This is where PaperTale makes the difference.

“By zooming in on the production stages connected to each individual product and verifying each transaction, the consumers have all the evidence they need to be assured that the item has been made corruption and slavery free” - Bilal Bhatti, Founder and CEO

About PaperTale

Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, PaperTale AB (publ) is building a public blockchain based technology solution; while this platform is currently just being offered to fashion brands, it will be available to other consumer goods industries as it develops. The aim of the technology is to bring radical transparency to the consumer and develop incentive based innovative solutions for brands and factories. Since its inception in 2019, PaperTale’s concept has received widespread recognition from the academics, media and the industry. Today it is en route to fixing a fractured supply chain model, (once thought to be impossible) and building a more honest future.