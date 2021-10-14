Europe Digital Therapeutics Market Size to Gain Traction of $2.27 Billion, Growth Opportunities by 2026
key players in Market Ada Health GmbH, CogniFit, Caterna Vision GmbH, Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Kaia Health, Medtronic Plc., Novartis International AG
Europe Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation)”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Europe Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID), and others), Product Type (Software and Device), and Sales Channel (Business-to-Business(B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C)): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Digital therapeutics is a subset of digital health, which delivers evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients by software programs and devices to manage, prevent, and treat medical disorders. It utilizes digital and online health technologies to treat medical and psychological conditions. In addition, software applications help patients and physicians to track health data by tracking patient behavior. Moreover, digital therapeutics provides remote monitoring to improve long-term health problems.According to European Chronic Disease Alliance (ECDA), 85% of deaths in the European Union (EU) occur due to chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and mental illness. In addition, these chronic illnesses cost European economy around $124 billion a year. Whereas, digital therapeutics helps in lowering these healthcare costs. Moreover, digital therapeutics products can drive down a company’s health care costs by lowering usage of health insurance plans for acute problems.
Rise in utilization of smart devices and smartphones&tablets coupled with increase in incidenceof chronic diseases boosts the growth of the Europe digital therapeutics market. However, lack of awareness toward healthcare-associated applications and increase in concerns regarding patient data restrict the market growth. Conversely, high growth potential in the emerging markets offers lucrative opportunities for key market players operating in this segment.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players
The key players operating in the Europe digital therapeutics market are Ada Health GmbH, CogniFit, Caterna Vision GmbH, Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Kaia Health, Medtronic Plc., Novartis International AG (Pear Therapeutics, Inc.), ResMed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Sonormed GmbH, and Voluntis, Inc.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3.Key market segments
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.2.2.Top winning strategies
3.2.3.Top player positioning, 2018
3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis
3.4.Market dynamics
3.4.1.Drivers
3.4.1.1.Increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets coupled with healthcare apps
3.4.1.2.Growth in need to control healthcare costs
3.4.1.3.Rise in incidences of chronic diseases
3.4.2.Restraints
3.4.2.1.Lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries
3.4.2.2.Patient data privacy concerns
3.4.3.Opportunity
3.4.3.1.Emerging markets offer significant growth opportunities
