BUSY Software implements Advanced GST features for pharmacy billing
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BUSY – a one-of-a-kind integrated business accounting and management software has recently announced the implementation of advanced GST features for Pharmacy billing. The company aims to make the management of the pharmacy business seamless with GST compliance.
Busy Infotech Pvt Ltd
Pharmacy business management and billing cycle have several complexities. With GST being introduced, the retailers find it challenging to manage their billing while being GST compliant. Thus, BUSY has endeavored to design features required in a pharmacy billing software and boasted it with advanced GST and inventory management features for retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.
Commenting about the software, Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Co-founder & Director, BUSY Accounting Software, said, “We are well-known for empowering businesses to manage their accounts with much ease. Being one of the most preferred business accounting software in the industry, we have come up with advanced GST features specifically for the pharmacy business. Our robust pharmacy billing software will help retailers maintain an extensive stock of different brands and medicines.”
Managing the pharmacy business is not a cakewalk; it has complexities like manufacturing and expiry dates and other related parameters. Thus, it becomes imperative to maintain the stock efficiently to avoid any issue due to supply mismanagement.
The pharmacy billing features of BUSY software focuses on a batch-wise module that helps a user maintain their stock, including MRP for each batch. Further, it also helps specify drug license numbers and allows the user to create alternate units and packaging units.
To cater to the diverse needs of the pharmacy business, BUSY is available in different editions – Basic, Standard, and Enterprise edition. The company aims to make each edition easy to use, flexible, scalable with inbuilt GSP features.
About BUSY
Busy is an integrated business accounting and management software for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). With over 3,60,00 licenses sold in over 20 countries, it is one of the leading business accounting software in India, South Asia, Middle East Asia and Africa. Since its inception in 1993, BUSY has been empowering all types of MSMEs by helping them manage not just their accounts but also other business management processes like inventory, invoicing, taxation, orders, payroll, customer support and much more.
For more details, please visit: https://busy.in/
Rajesh Gupta
Busy Infotech Pvt Ltd
+91 88007 99599
sales@busy.in