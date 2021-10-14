Chatbots Market Size to Reach USD 3892.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.0% | Valuates Reports
A chatbot is a computer program or an artificial intelligence which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chatbots Market Statistics 2027
The global Chatbots market size is projected to reach USD 3892.1 Million by 2027, from USD 1079.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2021-2027. The major drivers for upsurge in demand for chatbot software and services include increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications, proliferating demand of intelligent customer engagement, strong need to understand consumer behavior, and adoption of cloud-based technology.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Chatbots market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Chatbots market in terms of revenue.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Chatbots market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Chatbots market.
Chatbots market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chatbots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Chatbots Market Segmentation
By Type
• Software
• Services
By Application
• Websites
• Contact Centers
• Social Media
• Mobile Platform
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Key Companies
• Artificial Solutions
• IBM Watson
• Naunce Communications
• eGain Coporation
• Creative Virtual
• Next IT Corp.
• CX Company
• Speaktoit
• Customer
• Codebaby.
