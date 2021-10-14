Kaymera Technologies to Showcase Secure Mobility Solutions at Milipol 2021 in Paris, France
Developer of Android Security Solutions, Kaymera, is coming to Milipol Paris, the largest event for Homeland Security and Safety with its latest innovations.
Cyber privacy is a critical element of Homeland Security missions for every country. Critical infrastructure protection should be of the utmost importance to governments, as it it to us at Kaymera.”HERZELIYA, ISRAEL, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaymera Technologies, a leading provider of Android security solutions, brings its military-grade Encrypted Smartphones to Milipol 2021.
— Dani Haloutz, Kaymera COB, former Chief of Staff of Israel Defense Forces
The event will take place from Tuesday 19 to Friday 22 October 2021, 9.00am - 5.00pm (4.30pm on Friday 22 October) at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.
Kaymera deloys the most advanced level of encryption and unique privacy features, raising a bar for the secure phone market. The solution is a perfect blend of premium usability and bulletproof security served on high-end Google Pixel devices making them immune to all types of external exploit attempts.
Milipol Paris has established itself as the leading event dedicated to homeland security and safety, put together under the auspices of the French Ministry of Interior in partnership with several governmental bodies. This year Milipol Paris is hosting 160+ official delegations from 68 countries, over a 1000 exhibitors from 55 countries, and is expecting around 31,000 visitors from all around the world. This year Milipol is looking to gather more than 60 industry thought leaders & speakers who will address international challenges in homeland security. The events will cover all areas of homeland security, including Kaymera’s serviceable market: data protection - Information and Communication systems, systems integration, forensic science services, law enforcement, oil and gas sector, governmental and military sector, financial organizations security, and even road security.
“Kaymera has been finding its way amidst competition through innovation,” said Oshri Asher, Kaymera’s CEO and former Head of The Cyber Security Department at the Israeli Prime Minister's office. “We have been offering best in class mobile security solutions to governments and corporate clients, and are bringing our flagship technology to Milipol Paris, but this year we will also let visitors and exhibitors see a sneak peek of our latest innovation in Android Automotive Security.”
Kaymera creates a whole new concept of data and identity protection. The company puts privacy first by preventing damaging cyber attacks that could expose and exploit sensitive information having to do with personal identity or confidential business records.
Book a meeting with Kaymera's team , and stop by booth #5N010 while at Milipol to get a chance to win one of the world's most advanced Encrypted Smartphones.
About Kaymera Technologies
Kaymera is a leading mobile security solutions provider that strives to protect companies and individuals from costly and damaging mobile cyber attacks. Founded in 2013 by security veterans, the company offers a comprehensive modular mobile security solution to business owners, enterprise level organizations, and individuals. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, Kaymera serves +10K clients in more than 40 countries.
Solution’s most common use cases are:
CIOs and CISOs - the decision makers in adopting organization-wide security solutions and policies. Kaymera provides these high-level professionals with tools and solutions to help them protect organizational data and guard employees' communication security.
C-Suite Executives B2B2C - Senior executives who have access to all of the company's confidential data - finances, deals, strategic documents, client data, etc. Kaymera is the best in protecting them during strategic negotiations, and making sure their devices are staying protected, keeping sensitive data inaccessible to third parties, competitors and hackers.
Politicians and Government Officials - From the Federal government, down to local municipalities, the world of government and politics is highly volatile and sensitive. It’s needless to say that plans, reports, memos, documents, and other sensitive data often stored on mobile devices must be protected, and Kaymera helps to reach this goal.
SMB Owners - Business owners tend to hold lots of sensitive data on their mobile devices, like lists of vendors, prices, pricing strategy, client personal and financial information, and so much more. Very real issues such as corporate espionage means that SMB owners need to proactively secure the data they carry around in their pockets.
Frequent Travelers - Traveling for business--and for pleasure as well--often entails connecting to Wi-Fi networks in hotels and other public areas. But public Wi-Fi makes it easy to pull off very damaging attacks, which can massively compromise sensitive data on devices.
For more information about Kaymera Technologies, please visit www.kaymera.com
Maryna Gaidak
Kaymera Technologies
+972 585500145
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn