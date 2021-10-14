Modulos.ai presents AI AutoML platform at GITEX Global Technology Week
Zurich-based ETH Zurich spinoff Modulos will be a part of the Swiss Pavilion at GITEX 2021 in Dubai, UAE, 17-21 October to present its AutoML platform..ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modulos.ai is excited to join GITEX Global at the Dubai World Trade Center, the largest tech event held in the Middle East and Africa, on October 17-21, 2021. GITEX this year is set to be one of the biggest tech shows in the world, with 4,500 exhibitors and 100,000 visitors from 140 countries expected to attend.
Modulos will be a part of the Swiss Pavilion (located at H2-D45) featuring the most prominent innovative Swiss startups. At the Modulos booth, visitors can experience a live demo of the Modulos platform and engage on AI related matters with our on-site top experts.
Kevin Schawinski, CEO, said “we are excited to showcase our AutoML platform at GITEX. It’s our mission to simplify the AI journey to democratize the access to AI technology.” The idea for Modulos began when Prof. Kevin Schawinski and Prof. Ce Zhang were looking to use machine learning for astrophysics research. “We had the ideal combination of computer scientists and astrophysicists working together, but progress wasn’t as fast as we hoped,” said Prof. Schawinski. “The tools for building machine learning solutions didn’t provide the guidance needed to go rapidly from idea to top-performing model. That’s when we sat down to rethink how machine learning should work.”
Ce Zhang, co-founder and professor at ETH Zurich said “as the platforms growths both in feature richness and popularity among various industries, we are delighted to be at GITEX to help accelerate digital transformation further also in Middle East and Africa, with state-of-the-art machine learning capability”
Modulos is a spinoff of ETH Zurich, one of the leading European AI research institutions.
To schedule a meeting with Modulos head directly to the booth and feel free to engage our experts onsite or send us an email at contact@modulos.ai
About Modulos
Modulos was started in 2018 by Ce Zhang and Kevin Schawinski when they worked at ETH Zurich as professors. Modulos was founded on the idea of bringing artificial intelligence to the right level of abstraction. Our vision is to simplify your AI journey by introducing a low code platform which is easy to use enabling your team to build and deploy state-of-the-art solutions right away.
Kevin Schawinski
Modulos AG
+41 76 566 05 48
contact@modulos.ai
