Software-Defined Anything Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Software-Defined Anything Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global software-defined anything market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Software-defined anything (SDx) refers to a controlling access to networks, data centers, and storage. It aims to reduce silos in the market and create a more open-source application programming interface (APIs). SDx adds more programmability to the IT infrastructure by separating the management from the underlying hardware. It also possesses the flexibility to handle elastic requirements in organizations. SDx approach has gained prominence as it supports several network topologies and complex data-intensive applications. As a result, it finds applications across BFSI, healthcare, retail, education, transportation, utilities, manufacturing, IT, and telecom sectors.
The global software-defined anything market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for visualization and cloud services in data centers. Besides this, the enhancement in existing data centers with cloud-based services and virtual networking systems is also significantly contributing to the market growth. Organizations provide unified management of all data center components, including networking, server, storage, security, and other resources. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of cyber threats and data breaches is escalating the demand for SDx across the globe. Moreover, technological advancements in SDA-related technologies to reduce costs by automating the process control are expected to impact the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Cisco System Inc.
Dell technologies Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
International Business Machines Corporation
VMware
Juniper Networks Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Aryaka Networks Inc.
Arista Networks Inc.
Citrix Systems Inc.
NEC Corporation
NetApp Inc.
Pivot3
Bigleaf Network Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Software-Defined Network
Software-Defined Wide Area Network
Software-Defined Data Centre
Software-Defined Computing
Software-Defined Storage
Software-Defined Data Centre Networking
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Service Provider
Banking Financial Service and Insurance
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Education
Transportation
Utilities
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Telecom
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
