Global Saffron Market Size, Demand, Growth Drivers, Leading Companies, Industry Trends and Opportunities 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Saffron Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global saffron market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saffron-market/requestsample
Saffron is an orange-yellow colored spice obtained from the dried stigma of the crocus sativus flower. It is rich in several vitamins and dietary minerals and exhibits antioxidant, anti-depressant, and antiseptic properties. As a result, it is used to treat cough, cold, asthma, and measles. It is also utilized in the manufacturing of food additives, aromas, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and skincare products across the globe.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The burgeoning cosmetics industry represents one of the key factors strengthening the saffron market growth. Saffron is used in the preparation of personal care products, such as cleansers, lotions, anti-blemish creams, and shampoos, on account of its skin-brightening and hair-strengthening properties. Besides this, it acts as an essential ingredient in medicines due to its anti-tumor and neuroprotective properties, which assist in treating macular degeneration, cancer, arthritis, and other cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the key players are introducing organic saffron, which is anticipated to expand the overall market reach.
Saffron Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the saffron market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Flora Saffron
Rowhani Saffron Co.
Tarvand Saffron Co
Grandorco
Safrante Global Company S.L.U.
Taj Agro International
HEA&CO
Gohar Saffron
Great American Spice Company
Mehr Saffron Company
Esfedan Trading
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global saffron market on the basis of type, form, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
Organic
Conventional
Breakup by Form:
Thread
Powder
Liquid
Breakup by Application:
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saffron-market
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
