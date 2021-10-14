Hydraulic Press Machines Market Anticipated to Reach $21,089.2 Million by 2025

Owing to surge in demand for high force pressing applications in various industries such as automotive and aerospace drives the market.

Hydraulic Press machine generates compressive force by utilizing liquid pressure, and is used for press work application such as blanking, punching, coining, trimming, and others. In hydraulic press, the pressure is generated throughout an enclosed cylinder, in which hydraulic pressure is converted into kinetic energy of piston, which in turn produces shear stress between die and punch, which cuts or presses the metal. These machines are used for the for transforming metallic objects into sheets and making powders for pharmaceutical & medical industries.The hydraulic press machines market size was valued at $14,293.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $21,089.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in demand for high force pressing applications in various industries such as automotive and aerospace, growth in adoption of technologically advanced automated systems in manufacturing industry, and rise in demand for fabricated metal in automotive industry, are expected to drive the market growth. However, increase in use of 3D printing equipment as an alternative of hydraulic press machines and uncertainty in Chinese economy are expected to hinder the demand for hydraulic press machines.Top 10 Leading PlayersGreenerd Press & Machine Co.Beckwood PressSchuler GroupBetenbender Manufacturing, Inc.DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KGEnerpac (Actuant Corporation)Fujian Haiyuan Automatic EquipmentsJapan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd.P.J.Hare LimitedFrench Oil Mill Machinery

Key Market SegmentsBy TypeC-Frame Hydraulic PressH-Frame Hydraulic PressBench Frame Hydraulic Press4-Column Hydraulic PressOthersBy ApplicationForgingMoldingPunchingStampingLaminatingOthersBy Industry VerticalAerospaceManufacturingAutomotiveMetalsCeramicOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA