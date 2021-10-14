Submit Release
India Biodiesel Market Size, Share, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Biodiesel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the india biodiesel market is currently witnessing strong growth and is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning fuel produced by transesterification of vegetable oils, animal fat, used cooking oil, etc. It is non-toxic, cost-effective, carbon-neutral, and biodegradable, as compared to conventional sources of fuels. As a result, biodiesel finds widespread applications across several sectors, such as automotive, aviation, marine, mining, power generation, etc. Moreover, biodiesel exhibits lubricating properties that help in the lubrication of engines and adds to engine life. Hence, it is also combined with petroleum diesel to be used in compression ignition engines.

Inflating prices of petroleum products, along with the rising environmental concerns, are primarily driving the demand for biodiesel in the automobile sector of India. Moreover, the growing focus on sustainable development practices is also augmenting the growth of the market. Furthermore, as biodiesel does not degrade air quality, enhances energy security and provides various safety benefits, it is widely utilized to power underground mining equipment and machinery. Besides this, the rising energy demand, along with the increasing utilization of biodiesel as a heating fuel in both commercial and domestic boilers, is anticipated to further propel the India biodiesel market in the coming years.  

India Biodiesel Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the india biodiesel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the india biodiesel market on the basis of feedstock, application, type, production technology and region.

Breakup by Feedstock:

Vegetable Oils
Animal Fats
Others

Breakup by Application:

Fuel
Power Generation
Others

Breakup by Type:

B100
B20
B10
B5

Breakup by Production Technology:

Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification
Pyrolysis
Hydro Heating

Breakup by Region:

North India
West and Central India
South India
East India

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2014-2019)
Market Outlook (2020-2025)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

