MY MORNING COFFEE PODCAST PARTNERS WITH REDONDO BEACH POLICE DEPERTMENT
The first partnership of it’s kind combines media, storytelling, and policing to provide the community with context and transparency.REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Morning Coffee Podcast has entered into a partnership with Redondo Beach Police Department to provide monthly interviews for public consumption with the goal of providing more clarity and transparency for the Redondo Beach community and public at large.
My Morning Coffee Podcast was started at the Morris Media Studios in 2019 to provide a safe place for difficult things to be discussed. Two years later, one of the most divisive and contentious subjects in our society is policing, the call to defund the police, and the role that law enforcement plays in our lives. The two hosts of the show: Tonya McKenzie, a business owner, PR & Leadership Consultant, and Los Angeles County Commissioner, and Gia Sneed, a Lieutenant with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and fashion designer, both are members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated and graduates of California State University, Northridge. In the spirit of the show’s mission, during the social unrest of 2020 with the murder of George Floyd and racial upheaval, My Morning Coffee hosted a series of talks with all-African-American police officers, Black in Blue. It was a successful attempt to give voice to those being left out of the conversation. It was honest, open, and diverse with officers from Georgia, Ohio, , Tennessee, and California.
This type of open, honest conversation with Law Enforcement professionals has opened the door to partnering with Redondo Beach Police Department, Community Engagement Board. This special group is comprised of community members and police leadership to work on building more trust through transparency. The vision statement of RBPD: We Are the Community – Leading the Way in Law Enforcement. Partnering with this media outlet is just another way to exhibit to the community that they are serious about their commitment and dedication to the Redondo Beach residents.
Once a month, somebody from RBPD is chosen by the ladies of My Morning Coffee to be interviewed, live, streaming on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Viewers can ask questions before or during the interview. The commitment to transparency always results in an honest and always surprising interview. There is so much that the public does not know about policing. You can catch the last episode with Officer Keith Turner on Apple Podcast.
My Morning Coffee Podcast provided the conversation that is always hot, bold, organic, and full of flavor. You can subscribe here. If you have any questions for these officers or Lieutenant Sneed, they can be emailed to info@sanandshores.com.
