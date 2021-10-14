Biodegradable Plastic Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biodegradable Plastic Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global biodegradable plastic market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodegradable-plastic-market/requestsample
Biodegradable plastics are plant-based plastics that are produced from petroleum-based sources and renewable raw materials, such as corn, wheat, bamboo, and sugarcane. These products degrade naturally in base compounds by the action of micro-organisms. Some of the widely utilized biodegradable plastics include polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), polybutylene succinate (PBS), polylactic acid (PLA) and starch blends.
The global market is primarily driven by the rising awareness regarding the hazardous effects of using non-biodegradable plastic products. Additionally, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to impose bans on the usage of non-biodegradable plastic products due to the rising environmental concerns among the masses. This has provided an impetus to the demand for eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable plastic products, on the global level. Some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market include the easy product availability across both the organized and online retail platforms and the widespread popularity of biodegradable plastic packaging in the food and beverages sector.
Biodegradable Plastic Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global biodegradable plastic market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
BASF SE
Biome Technologies plc
Bio-on S.p.A.
Corbion N.V.
Danimer Scientific
Eastman Chemical Company
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
NatureWorks LLC (Cargill Incorporated)
Novamont S.p.A.
Plantic Technologies Limited (KURARAY CO. LTD.)
Toray Industries Inc.
Total Corbion PLA
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global biodegradable plastic market on the basis of type, end use and region.
Breakup by Type:
Starch-based
PLA
PBS
PBAT
PHA
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Packaging
Agriculture
Consumer Goods
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodegradable-plastic-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Linear Alpha Olefins Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/linear-alpha-olefins-market
Cellulose Acetate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cellulose-acetate-market
Asia Pacific Biodiesel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-biodiesel-market
North America Copper Sulphate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-copper-sulphate-market
North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-glue-laminated-timber-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodegradable-plastic-market/requestsample
Biodegradable plastics are plant-based plastics that are produced from petroleum-based sources and renewable raw materials, such as corn, wheat, bamboo, and sugarcane. These products degrade naturally in base compounds by the action of micro-organisms. Some of the widely utilized biodegradable plastics include polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), polybutylene succinate (PBS), polylactic acid (PLA) and starch blends.
The global market is primarily driven by the rising awareness regarding the hazardous effects of using non-biodegradable plastic products. Additionally, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to impose bans on the usage of non-biodegradable plastic products due to the rising environmental concerns among the masses. This has provided an impetus to the demand for eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable plastic products, on the global level. Some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market include the easy product availability across both the organized and online retail platforms and the widespread popularity of biodegradable plastic packaging in the food and beverages sector.
Biodegradable Plastic Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global biodegradable plastic market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
BASF SE
Biome Technologies plc
Bio-on S.p.A.
Corbion N.V.
Danimer Scientific
Eastman Chemical Company
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
NatureWorks LLC (Cargill Incorporated)
Novamont S.p.A.
Plantic Technologies Limited (KURARAY CO. LTD.)
Toray Industries Inc.
Total Corbion PLA
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global biodegradable plastic market on the basis of type, end use and region.
Breakup by Type:
Starch-based
PLA
PBS
PBAT
PHA
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Packaging
Agriculture
Consumer Goods
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodegradable-plastic-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Linear Alpha Olefins Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/linear-alpha-olefins-market
Cellulose Acetate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cellulose-acetate-market
Asia Pacific Biodiesel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-biodiesel-market
North America Copper Sulphate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-copper-sulphate-market
North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-glue-laminated-timber-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here