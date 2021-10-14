Global Rice Protein Market Price Trends 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rice Protein Market Price Trends: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global rice protein market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Rice protein is obtained from whole-grain brown rice through sifting, hydrolysis, separation washing, drying, sieving, and milling. It aids in improving texture, increasing water solubility, promoting ease of dry flow, masking off-flavors in food products, etc. Owing to this, rice protein is widely used as a formulation aid, stabilizer, thickener, and texturizer in bakery products, soup mixes, breakfast cereals, etc. Nowadays, it is also extensively utilized due to its uniquely nutritious and hypoallergenic nature.
The growing shift from animal products towards a plant-based diet is one of the major factors catalyzing the demand for rice protein worldwide. Moreover, rice protein is widely used in food preparation, enhancing the protein content in cooked dishes and for manufacturing infant food formulas. Additionally, due to its high absorption and bioavailability, rice protein is easily digestible, thereby gaining popularity as an alternative to soy in gluten-free products. Furthermore, it helps in weight loss, swift muscle recovery, fat burning, reducing cholesterol levels in plasma and liver, etc. As a result, rice protein powder is gaining traction in sports nutritional supplements for increasing muscle mass and building strength, which will continue to propel its market growth over the forecast period.
Rice Protein Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global rice protein market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
AIDP Inc.
Axiom Foods Inc.
Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.
Golden Grain Group Limited
North Coast Naturals
Nutribiotic
RiceBran Technologies
Rollins International Pvt. Ltd. (RHA Holdings Private Ltd.)
Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd.
The Green Labs LLC
Top Health Ingredients Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global rice protein market on the basis of product, applications and region.
Breakup by Product:
Rice Protein Isolates
Rice Protein Concentrates
Others
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
Animal Feed
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
