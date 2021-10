Global Rice Protein Market Price Trends 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Rice Protein Market Price Trends : Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global rice protein market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-protein-market/requestsample Rice protein is obtained from whole-grain brown rice through sifting, hydrolysis, separation washing, drying, sieving, and milling. It aids in improving texture, increasing water solubility, promoting ease of dry flow, masking off-flavors in food products, etc. Owing to this, rice protein is widely used as a formulation aid, stabilizer, thickener, and texturizer in bakery products, soup mixes, breakfast cereals, etc. Nowadays, it is also extensively utilized due to its uniquely nutritious and hypoallergenic nature.The growing shift from animal products towards a plant-based diet is one of the major factors catalyzing the demand for rice protein worldwide. Moreover, rice protein is widely used in food preparation, enhancing the protein content in cooked dishes and for manufacturing infant food formulas. Additionally, due to its high absorption and bioavailability, rice protein is easily digestible, thereby gaining popularity as an alternative to soy in gluten-free products. Furthermore, it helps in weight loss, swift muscle recovery, fat burning, reducing cholesterol levels in plasma and liver, etc. As a result, rice protein powder is gaining traction in sports nutritional supplements for increasing muscle mass and building strength, which will continue to propel its market growth over the forecast period.Rice Protein Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the global rice protein market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:AIDP Inc.Axiom Foods Inc.Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.Golden Grain Group LimitedNorth Coast NaturalsNutribioticRiceBran TechnologiesRollins International Pvt. Ltd. (RHA Holdings Private Ltd.)Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd.The Green Labs LLCTop Health Ingredients Inc.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global rice protein market on the basis of product, applications and region.Breakup by Product:Rice Protein IsolatesRice Protein ConcentratesOthersBreakup by Application:Food and BeveragesPharmaceuticalAnimal FeedBreakup by Region:North AmericaAsia-PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-protein-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:North America Vinegar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vinegar-market North America Potato Chips Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-anhydrous-milk-fat-market North America Fluid Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-fluid-milk-market North America Peanut Butter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-peanut-butter-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.