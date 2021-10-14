LenderHomePage Reaches New Levels of Growth - Wins Industry Awards
LenderHomePage attributes their exceptional growth to key personnel appointments, collaborative performance, and creating an impactful work culture.
These awards are testament to something bigger than outpacing our competitors or surpassing revenue goals - it's proof of our remarkable team at LenderHomePage...”SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderHomePage proudly announced today that they are the recipient of two honors in the mortgage industry, MPA Magazine’s “Top Mortgage Employers 2021” and the “Housing Industry Icon in Mortgage Technology”, awarded to Rocky Foroutan, CEO and Founder of LenderHomePage. Already surpassing last year's milestones, LenderHomePage attributes these significant achievements and their exceptional growth to key personnel appointments, collaborative performance, and creating an impactful work culture.
— Rocky Foroutan, CEO
"These awards are testament to something bigger than outpacing our competitors or surpassing revenue goals - it's proof of our remarkable team at LenderHomePage, whose collective expertise and commitment raise the bar in the digital mortgage space," Foroutan asserts.
The Top Mortgage Employer award comes on the heels of a 34% percent increase in employee headcount for LenderHomePage, signifying rapid growth, high employee retention, and exceptional employee satisfaction rates.
Employee satisfaction, particularly work culture and management relationships, is a strong predictor of a company's growth.
A study first published in 2015 in Personnel Review looked at 475 firms to analyze the relationship between performance and employee perception of their work and the company. The data revealed a clear correlation between employee satisfaction and increased organizational performance in both the company's operating margin and revenue per employee.
Equally critical to an organization is its leadership. A wealth of literature exists underscoring the role that leadership plays in the company's growth, revenue, and overall success. A leader's aptness to innovate, cultivate a collaborative work dynamic, and motivate the organization to achieve goals are strong predictors of success.
A leader's ability to make strategic hires is also crucial. In 2021, Foroutan bolstered its leadership team by adding Brandon Salisbury as the new Director of Sales & Marketing and transitioning Bryan Skitt to Chief Creative Officer. LenderHomePage also expanded its Customer Success and Product Development departments with new hires and promotions.
Foroutan's 2021 Housing Industry Icon award, a peer-nominated recognition awarded to exceptional mortgage executives with at least ten years of experience, comes as he has led the mortgage technology company to another 40%+ year-over-year growth. "Our philosophy has always been to make our software simple and easy to use," says Foroutan. "but the real secret to our continued success is our preeminent team. Putting the right people in the right seats - and giving them reign to blow it out of the park - you can't lose."
Since 2003, LenderHomePage has been a market leader in innovative mortgage technology development. They are the designer of highly acclaimed mortgage software products, including Loanzify POS and Loanzify Mortgage Mobile App, enabling mortgage companies of all sizes to create better operations efficiencies and deliver an omnichannel experience for their consumers.
About LenderHomePage:
Since 2003, LenderHomePage.com is the leading provider of a secure and compliant cloud-based digital mortgage platform that powers lender websites, mobile apps, and mortgage POS solutions. Mortgage lenders of all sizes use LenderHomePage.com's customizable and scalable solutions to enhance borrower experience, streamline the mortgage process, and increase Loan Officer productivity and efficiency.
About Loanzify:
Loanzify POS by LenderHomePage is part of a suite of innovative productivity solutions developed for the modern mortgage professional.
Lydia Hernandez
LenderHomePage.com
+1 8883771265
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Loanzify Mobile App