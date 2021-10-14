Homeland Security Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global homeland security market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Homeland Security Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global homeland security market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Homeland security solutions assist in providing optimum protection to people living within a country. They comprise cameras, weapons, radars, thermal imaging devices and metal, explosives, and radiation detectors, which are used to identify anti-social threats. At present, they are increasingly being used to protect speech and protests, ensure trade and economic security, and prevent terrorizing tactics across the globe.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/homeland-security-market/requestsample
Due to the increasing terrorist activities, there is a rise in the need for security solutions around the world. This, coupled with the implementation of stringent policies by governing agencies of several countries to improve national security, represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Apart from this, leading market players are focusing on integrating homeland security solutions with the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and machine learning (ML) technologies. They are also extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global homeland security market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Accenture
Boeing Co.
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
General Dynamics Corp.
General Electric Co.
IBM Corp.
L-3 Communications Holdings
Lockheed Martin Corp.
SAIC
Unisys
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Aviation Security
Maritime Security
Border Security
Critical Infrastructure Security
Cyber Security
CBRN Security
Mass Transit Security
Others
Breakup by System:
Intelligence and Surveillance System
Detection and Monitoring System
Weapon System
Access Control System
Modelling and Simulation
Communication System
Platforms
Rescue and Recovery System
Command and Control System
Countermeasure System
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Public Sector
Private Sector
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/homeland-security-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Mobile Value-Added Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-value-added-services-market
Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-analytics-outsourcing-market
Mobile Commerce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-commerce-market
OpenStack Service Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/openstack-service-market
E-Learning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-learning-market
Cloud Backup Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-backup-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ +1 6317911145
email us here