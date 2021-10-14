Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global transdermal drug delivery systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A transdermal drug delivery system is an alternative system of delivering drugs by utilizing medicated adhesive patch placed on the skin to deliver specific medication directly into the bloodstream through the skin. It acts as an effective alternative to oral intravascular, subcutaneous, and transmucosal routes. For instance, transdermal drug delivery devices such as patches are used in insulin delivery to a diabetic patient. In recent years, the transdermal drug delivery system has gained popularity as it enables a steady blood level profile, resulting in reduced systemic side effects and improved efficacy over other dosage forms.
The market is primarily driven by the rapid rise in the geriatric population and the increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic disorders. In addition, the growing cases of diseases where conventional drug delivery systems have lower potency due to hepatic first-pass metabolism necessitate transdermal drug delivery systems. Besides this, the increasing adoption of third-generation transdermal drug delivery systems, including iontophoresis, is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of new adhesives, molecular absorption and penetration enhancers are improving skin permeability, which is creating new opportunities for delivering drugs through transdermal routes, fueling the market growth across the globe.
Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
3M Company
Acrux Limited
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
Lavipharm S.A.
LEAD CHEMICAL Co. Ltd.
Luye Pharma Group
Nutriband Inc.
Viatris Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global transdermal drug delivery systems market on the basis of technology, application and region.
Breakup by Technology:
Electroporation
Radiofrequency
Iontophoresis
Microporation
Thermal
Mechanical Arrays
Ultrasound
Others
Breakup by Application:
Central Nervous System
Pain Management
Cardiovascular
Hormone
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
