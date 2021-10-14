Submit Release
United States Geopolymer Market Share 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Geopolymer Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The United States geopolymer market reached a strong growth in 2020. Geopolymers stand for inorganic ceramic materials that are characterized by networks of mineral molecules connected with covalent bonds. They are widely classified into two major groups, including pure inorganic and hybrid (organic inorganic) geopolymers. At room temperature, geopolymers exhibit an amorphous microstructure that provides high heat resistance and thermal insulation. They are extensively used for manufacturing fire and heat resistant coatings and adhesives, high-temperature ceramics, toxic and radioactive waste encapsulation, etc.

The expanding applications of geopolymers across diverse fields, such as modern inorganic chemistry, physical chemistry, mineralogy, geology, colloid chemistry, etc., are augmenting the market growth in the United States. Additionally, a significant growth in the construction sector, along with the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials, is also propelling the market. Geopolymers have gained prominence as a substitute for Portland cement for the construction of bridges, tunnels, roads, and other civil infrastructure in the country. In the coming years, the rising investments in numerous product innovations are expected to further drive the market for geopolymers in the United States. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Geopolymer Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Cement and Concrete
Furnace and Reactor Insulators
Composites
Decorative Artifacts

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Building Construction
Infrastructure
Industrial
Art and Decoration
Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast
Midwest
South
West

Key highlights of the report:                                                    

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

