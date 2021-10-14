United States I-Joist Market 2021-26: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the United States I-joist market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States I-Joist Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The United States I-joist market reached a strong growth in 2020. I-joist, or wooden I-beam, refers to a lightweight, engineered wood product. It is primarily characterized by oriented web strands that are placed in between the top and bottom laminated flanges that give the joist a distinct I-shape. I-joist provides higher dimensional stability and better cost-effectiveness as compared to conventional plywood. It also offers enhanced resistance against swelling in ambient conditions, such as humidity, temperature fluctuations, and pressure change. As a result, I-joist is extensively utilized as floor and roof joists in wall studs and roof rafters across both the residential and commercial sectors.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-i-joist-market/requestsample
The United States experiences a prolonged winter season, which is currently driving the demand for I-joists in various residential and commercial projects. I-joist offers high resistance against shrinking and swelling under ambient conditions, such as heavy snowfall and frosting. Additionally, the growing number of smart and green buildings in the country has led to the gradual shift from conventional plywood towards sustainable building materials, such as I-joists. Moreover, the increasing investments in extensive R&D activities for the launch of innovative product variants will continue to catalyze the market for I-joist in the United States over the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the United States I-joist market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
United States I-Joist Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Sector:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by New Construction and Replacement:
New Construction
Replacement
Breakup by Application:
Floors
Roofs
Others
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-i-joist-market
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Flexitanks Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexitanks-market
Pest Control Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pest-control-market
Nickel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nickel-market
Thermal Interface Material: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thermal-interface-material-market
Biodiesel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodiesel-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here