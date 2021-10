Global 360-Degree Camera Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “360-Degree Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global 360-degree camera market reached a value of US$ 714 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/360-degree-camera-market/requestsample A 360-degree camera, also referred as omnidirectional camera, is a digital camera used to capture a 360-degree field of view in the form of a video or image. It provides the view of an entire sphere or a complete circle in the horizontal plane. The 360-degree camera comprises two wide-angle lenses on either side of the camera, each lens capturing 180 degrees. These lenses capture wide-angle video, stitching the footage together to create a single 360-degree image. 360-degree cameras are widely used to monitor activities, improve area management, and conduct indoor and outdoor surveillance. Consequently, it is widely adopted across numerous industries, including media, entertainment, travel, and tourism, automotive, healthcare , military, etc.The growing adoption of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems in the interactive entertainment sector represents one of the major factors catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, growing product utilization in the defense sector for surveillance and monitoring purposes is also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, a significant increase in the demand for advanced photography solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, several technological advancements, such as face recognition and night vision features, and the growing opportunities in travel vlogging are projected to drive the global market for 360-degree camera in the coming years.360-Degree Camera Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the 360-degree camera market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:360flyBubl Technology Inc.Gopro Inc.Insta360KodakLG ElectronicsNikonNokia CorporationPanonoRicoh Company Ltd.RyloSamsung ElectronicsSonyXiaomiKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the 360-degree camera market on the basis of connectivity type, resolution, camera type, vertical, application, distribution channel and region.Breakup by Connectivity Type:WiredWirelessBreakup by Resolution:HDUHDBreakup by Camera Type:SingleProfessionalBreakup by Vertical:Media & EntertainmentConsumerMilitary & DefenseTravel & TourismAutomotiveCommercialHealthcareOthersBreakup by Application:Traffic-MonitoringGrid LayoutAerial SceneryOthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:Online StoresSingle-Brand StoresMulti-Brand StoresBreakup by Region:North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/360-degree-camera-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:Indian Access Control Reader Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-reader-market Thin-Film Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thin-film-battery-market Satellite Transponder Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/satellite-transponder-market Telecom Power Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telecom-power-systems-market Trade Finance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.