Industrial Air Purifiers Market Worth $4,164.2 Million in 2027

Air pollution is one of the major cause for health and environmental problems on the global scale which drives the demand of industrial air purifiers.

Industrial air purifier is a devices that aids in maintaining the indoor air quality of industrial workshops, which are contaminated by pollutants generated in various industrial processes such as metal processing, food & beverage processing, welding fumes, and volatile solvents. Industrial air purifiers majorly constitute high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and molecular filters. Molecular filters assist in trapping fumes, oil mist, and mold spores, whereas, particulate filters trap larger particles of dust and metal particles. Therefore, industrial air purifiers provide clean air for industrial workers to prevent health risks such as pollen allergies and asthma.The global industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027 from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. In addition, rise in concerns regarding air pollution promote the use of air purifiers for indoor applications. Air pollution triggered due to industrial emissions, vehicle exhausts, and power generation activities has caused serious health issues such as respiratory disorders and other long-term ailments within the population. This has created awareness regarding the maintenance of air quality indoors where a person spends majority of time. Industries provide employment to nearly 23% of population, globally.Top 10 Leading PlayersCamfilHoneywell International Inc.SPX CorporationTrotec GmbHParker Hannifin CorporationEuromate BVVFA Solutions B.V.Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International)Airoshine Air PurifiersMankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare). Key Market SegmentsBy TypeMolecularParticulateBy PortabilityPortableNon-portableBy End-user IndustryFood & BeverageMetal ProcessingAgricultureConstructionOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA