Kevin O'Leary Added as Keynote Speaker for Real Estate Weekend December 10th-12th in Miami

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Real Estate LIVE Events announces Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank will be the keynote speaker at Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 December 10th through 12th.

Having Kevin O'Leary as the keynote speaker will be a great experience for our guests. As an investor and entrepreneur himself, Kevin can provide business insight to our real estate professionals.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate LIVE Events has announced that Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank as the keynote speaker at Real Estate Weekend in Miami. Real Estate Weekend Miami welcomes Realtors, Loan Officers, Flippers, Investors, and other real estate professionals to the Hyatt Regency Miami December 10th-12th. The weekend includes a series of networking mixers, conference panels, and a yacht cruise. Panels include keynote speakers; Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank, Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt from HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home, Nicholas Hiersche from Follow The Lead Marketing Agency, and more.

The events start Friday 12/10/21 at American Social Bar & Kitchen for the welcome networking mixer. Saturday December 11th will bring the main panels in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Miami in Downtown Miami. After the panels, the official after party takes place featuring a live band and free drinks from sponsors.

For VIP guests, Sunday December 12th will have the Biscayne Lady Super Yacht onboard directly behind the Hyatt Regency Miami. The VIP cruise will feature Brunch, Open Bar, and VIP Networking on the waters of Biscayne Bay with sights of Miami, Miami Beach, and Key Biscayne. The cruise will disembark at 2PM at Bayside Marketplace, a Miami landmark mall featuring Bars, Restaurants, Shopping, Live Music and more on the waters of Biscayne Bay. Guests will cap off the evening at Landshark Bar and Grill on the water to wind down and watch some Sunday sports.

To attend Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 register at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

To Sponsor Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021, sponsors can visit the sponsor package here: https://realestateweekendmiami.com/sponsor-event/

About Real Estate LIVE Events

Real Estate LIVE Events LLC is an event production company producing engaging and educational events for real estate professionals both online and in person. Most events are open to all real estate professionals. For more info on Real Estate LIVE Events LLC please visit https://realestatelive.events