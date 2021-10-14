LASEROPTEK’s PicoLO™ Treatment Featured in Springer Nature’s ‘Updates in Clinical Dermatology’
The PicoLO™ picosecond pulse Nd:YAG laser can treat acne scars including other skin-based conditions.
Dr. Hyuck Hoon Kwon, CEO and dermatologist of Oaro Dermatology Clinic, Seoul, South Korea
Latest findings show the PicoLO can effectively treat acne scars with fewer post-treatment side effects including pain and hyperpigmentation.
As big as this is, we expect the PicoLO to establish itself as the new dermatological standard for effective acne scar treatments.”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springer Nature, a global publisher of medical and science research-based journals, articles, and textbooks has featured treatments using LASEROPTEK’s PicoLO™ picosecond pulse Nd:YAG laser, an FDA and CE-approved medical aesthetic device, as one of various acne scar treatment solutions in its Updates in Clinical Dermatology textbook series under the latest title “Acne: Current Concepts and Management”.
Of the 17 separate studies by scholars in the U.S., France, and Japan – with expertise in various clinical aspects and treatment mechanisms of acne – Oaro Dermatology Clinic CEO and dermatologist Dr. Hyuck Hoon Kwon’s “Up-to-Date Therapeutic Approaches for Acne Scars in a Korean Dermatology Clinic” highlights the PicoLO’s capabilities in delivering enhanced clinical outcomes and fewer post-care side effects such as pain and hyperpigmentation in patients of Asian ethnicity.
Additionally, these results have also drawn high interest and recognition from a study published last year by the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (JEADV) on the application of the PicoLO and erbium glass laser systems for facial acne scar treatments.
“The fact that the PicoLO’s findings and capabilities to treat acne scars is published in a world-renowned medical textbook and not as a thesis is unprecedented,” CJ Lee, CEO of LASEROPTEK, said. “As big as this is, we expect the PicoLO to establish itself as the new dermatological standard for effective acne scar treatments.”
Dr. Kwon, previously a dermatologist at Seoul National University Hospital, has been published in dozens of SCI journals as the first author who studies the basic principles, effects, and stability of dermatology treatments.
Dr. Kwon is also widely recognized, both in domestic and international academia, as a leading scholar in the fields of acne, acne scars, and cosmetic injection treatments.
About LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd.
LASEROPTEK is a global, technology-driven medical device company with a focus on aesthetic and medical lasers. Founded in 2000 and with in-house R&D capabilities, LASEROPTEK develops, manufactures, and markets safe, stable, and high-quality laser systems merging advanced laser technology with clinical efficacy.
