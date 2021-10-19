The ‘Self-Driving Wallet for the Global Citizen’ is arriving soon

Self-Driving Wallet for the Global Citizen

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qinta, a new startup based in San Francisco, has completed its prototype that aims to both build wealth and good financial habits so that everyday Americans will no longer be caught unprepared by the next financial crisis.

Americans were caught unprepared by the pandemic. About 30%* of households reported having difficulties with paying their bills. Moreover, due to lack of savings and emergency fund, nearly half** of Americans took a loan or hardship withdrawal from their retirement plan.

Qinta will provide market-leading returns on people’s savings so their hard-earned money will work harder for them. In addition to nudging features to teach users to improve their financial habits, the fintech app will give users a smart goal planner so they can reach their financial goals confidently and with ease.

“Financial habits cannot change overnight. Our decisions in each moment determine what becomes natural behavior. Our CEO was a former insights manager at Google and he brings valuable principles on how we incorporate these nudges to build good financial habits amongst our users whilst providing them market-leading returns on their savings,” said Ivy Andreenkova, Co-Founder & CTO of Qinta.

Currently, there are over 2,000 individuals who signed up for early access to Qinta after running a 1-month organic marketing campaign.

This promising startup is currently running an equity crowdfunding campaign aimed at bringing the Self-driving Wallet for the Global Citizen to a much broader, national audience. The founders believe Qinta is for the people and should be by the people. Hence, they are giving the public an opportunity to invest in the startup. Today, the startup has crossed over $50k in equity crowdfunding.

You can learn more and invest via Qinta’s crowdfunding campaign page here: https://wefunder.com/qinta.

Important Legal Disclosure:

We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

