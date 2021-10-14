Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global food contact paper and board market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Contact Paper and Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global food contact paper and board market reached a strong growth in 2020. Food contact paper and board are versatile materials used for packaging food items. They can be made from natural fibers or be recycled from recovered materials. Paper and board have a low molecular weight and are designed with permeable barriers against external factors, such as dust, moisture, air, and grease. Some of the common contact materials available in the market include corrugated boards, wrapping papers, folding cartons, cup stock boards, and paper bags.
The global food contact paper and board market is primarily being driven by the increasing inclination towards lightweight packaging solutions to minimize storage and transportation costs. Additionally, the growing environmental concerns have led governments of various nations to implement favorable policies to promote contact paper and boards as an alternative for aluminum and plastic packaging materials. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding health care among consumers has led to a rise in the demand for hygienically packaged food products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global food contact paper and board market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Anchor Packaging Inc.
Ball Corporation
Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Huhtamaki Oyj
Huntsman Corporation
International Paper Company
Intertek Group
Mondi Plc.
Nippon Paper Group
Sonoco Products
Food Contact Paper and Board Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Non-Poly Coated and Board
Poly Coated and Board
Breakup by Paper Weight:
Up to 30 GSM
Between 30-50 GSM
Above 50 GSM
Breakup by Product Type:
Corrugated and Folding Cartons
Kraft Paper
Wrapping Paper
Others
Breakup by Application:
Bakery Products
Dry Groceries
Ready Meals
Non-liquid Dairy Products
Others
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
Hotels and Restaurants
Bakeries and Cafes
Fast Food Joints
Cinema Halls
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
