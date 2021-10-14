Michael Dillard’s book “Accidental Success: Accidental Millionaire Retirement” Reveals Insights to Get to the Top

Accidental Success by Michael Dillard Michael Dillard Bio Picture Accidental Success Book Michael Dillard

Do you want to achieve more in your life or career? This must-read inspires you, motivates, and teaches you to build generational wealth in four easy steps.

Vision + Action = Success” — Michael Dillard

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Michael Dillard is delighted to announce the launch of his life-altering book, ‘Accidental Success’ available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . Accidental Success by Michael Dillard sketches out a Reliable Plan for achieving your life and Career Goals.Accidental Success is a self-motivational book for someone stressed out with their life, career, or personal finances and needs a motivational nudge to get up and get going. This book inspires you, motivates you, and teaches you how to build generational wealth in four easy steps.The book contains the inspiring real-life story of Michael Dillard and the secret formula that he used to go from unemployed on a Friday to traveling around the world as a Foreign Service Officer on a Monday.Michael Dillard was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and raised in Clarksville, Tennessee. From age 7, he grew up in a low-income single-parent household. The U.S. federal program called Upward Bound, hosted by Austin Peay State University, motivated him to develop a vision for his life. Upward Bound provided Michael with Math and English tutoring in addition to providing him with cultural exposure. Afterward, Michael’s motto was, “If they can do it, I can do it” attitude. This unique event changed the trajectory of Michael’s life.After trying to work 45 hours a week and go to college full time, Michael left college. He went on to serve four years in the U.S Army as a Radio Repairer so that he could receive financial assistance with his college studies. His duty stations included Ft. Carson, Colorado, Camp Casey, South Korea, and Ft. Stewart, Georgia.After completing four years in the U.S. Army, Michael received his Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University, his MBA with a specialization in Financial Planning from Strayer University, and a Master’s Degree in Accounting from Liberty University.The book details the inspiring real-life story of how Michael Dillard went from unemployed on a Friday to traveling around the world as a Foreign Service Officer on a Monday.As a Financial Controller, Michael has worked in countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Zambia, South Africa, and Afghanistan.In addition to being an author, Michael Dillard is an Executive Coach. He completed his ICF executive coach training from the Center for Executive Coaches.Michael has put all of his secret ingredients to achieving true success and happiness in this life-changing book that should be a movie.When you watch his interview at www.madillard.com , you will know why.“I really enjoyed reading about Michael’s life and how he made it…. proving that despite setbacks, you can achieve success. This book is an inspiration to all, and I recommend it wholeheartedly,” says Mary H, a reviewer.#AccidentalSuccess

