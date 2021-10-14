Global 5G Technology ROI Market to Generate $9.7 Billion by 2026: Allied Market Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for low latency connectivity in industrial automation, rise in number of IoT devices, surge in content streaming services, and growth in adoption of edge computing drive the growth of the 5G technology. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2028.However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to delay in the release of 5G specifications has led to slowdown the development of 5G market even more.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G Technology ROI market generated $2.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $320.1 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 132.8% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Ankit Prajapati, a Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research, stated, “5G technology is the future communication technology. Telecom operators are investing into it to gain its maximum benefits and avoid unnecessary expenditure on maturing of technology. Technological advancement of AI and connected cars is further propelling the 5G technology return on investment market. .”
COVID-19 scenario:
• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure to manufacturing factories of almost all industries, which reduced sales of 5G smartphones, thus, negatively impacted the 5G technology market.
• Moreover, delay in the release of 5G specifications has led to slowdown the development of 5G market even more.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global 5G Technology ROI market based on industry verticals and region.
Based on industry verticals, the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2020, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Other segments discussed in the report are infrastructure, industrial machinery, healthcare and life sciences. Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2028.
Leading players of the global 5G Technology ROI market analyzed in the research include KT Corporation, SK Telecom, NTT DOCOMO, INC., KDDI Corporation, China Mobile, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, AT&T Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
• This study comprises analytical depiction of the 5G technology return on investment market along with the current trends.
• The 5G technology return on investment market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to key investment pockets for penetration of 5G technology.
• The current 5G technology return on investment market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.
• The report includes the list of early adopters of 5G technology, region wise.
Key Market Segments:
By Industry Verticals
• Automotive
• Industrial Machinery
• Infrastructure
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
