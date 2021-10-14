Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Value US$ 4.95 Bn By 2027 By Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Atmospheric Water Generator Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market is accounted for $1.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rise in water consumption, depleting water resources, and technological innovations. However, the high carbon footprint is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By product, the cooling condensation segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is the widely used technique in large-scale installations in various end-user industries as well as residential and commercial buildings. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising industrialization, coupled with growing infrastructure activities in the region.
Some of the key players in Atmospheric Water Generator Market include Atmospheric Water Generator, LLC, Water-Gen Ltd, Eshara Water, Dew Point Manufacturing, Water Technologies International, Inc, PlanetsWater Ltd, Clean Wave Products, Eurosport Active World Corporation, Island Sky Corporation, WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd, Akvosphere, Atlantis Solar Drinkable Air Technologies, GENAQ Technologies S.L., and Zhongling Xinquan (Fujian) Air Drinking Water Technology Co.
Atmospheric Water Generator Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Atmospheric Water Generator Market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
Products Covered:
• Wet Desiccation
• Cooling Condensation
• Other Products
Production Volume Rates Covered:
• Higher than 5000 Liters per Day
• Between 100 and 5000 Liters per Day
• Below 100 Liters per Day
Applications Covered:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Government and Army
• Medical or Healthcare
• Industrial
