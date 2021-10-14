Vianne Tiffany of Soul Integrators to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BLACKSBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To move towards the best that we can be, we must increase our vibratory energy.

Vianne Tiffany is the founder of Soul Integrators, facilitators of healing and teachers of healing and manifestation.

“We help people connect to and integrate their soul more fully and become aligned to their soul’s purpose,” says Vianne. “It is gratifying when I see them catch the spark of who they really are.”

Vianne remembers possessing a profound sense of responsibility for humanity from a young age. Always in search of her soul’s purpose, she was first introduced to Reiki in 1995.

“I went into an alternative bookstore looking for something to help channel my daughter’s energy in a more positive direction,” recalls Vianne. “There was a woman who was doing a 10-minute Reiki demonstration. Based solely on that demonstration, I knew I had to learn how to do it and within 6 months of my first training, I knew I had to learn how to teach it.”

Reiki is the practice of allowing Divine Healing Energy to assist the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual bodies in healing. Reiki energy moves through the practitioner, who is intuitively guided toward where the energy is most needed, and the client can use it for their highest good.

Vianne says Reiki opened up a whole different way of being for her.

“Spiritual connection was always an important part of my life, but Reiki helped me open my heart,” says Vianne. “It helped me learn how to connect with spirit in a different way.”

Vianne’s journey into Reiki was followed by further opportunities to learn about metaphysics, healing energy, spirituality, manifestation and healing emotional trauma. Modalities like Holographic Healing, Selenite Swords of Light, Light Language (the Mayan tradition of using color and sacred geometry for healing and manifestation) and Web Working offer Vianne a broader vision of what might prevent someone from moving forward. She brings all of her training in these different healing modalities to connect to the soul of her clients and students and help them clear any blockages that are in the way, helping them heal, whether it's physical, emotional, mental, or spiritual.

Vianne is particularly gifted at clearing negative energies, healing all physical tissues, and teaching intuition, self-worth, and manifestation.

“It is very often our own limiting beliefs that keep us from healing or manifesting what it is that we desire in our lives,” says Vianne. “I connect to my client or student at the highest appropriate level of their spiritual being and allow spirit to show me what needs to be the focus of the healing session or what they need to learn to in order to move forward.”

