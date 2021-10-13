Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Rep. Dale Kildee

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer released the following statement today

on the passing of former Representative Dale Kildee, who served in the House for eighteen terms from 1977 to 2013:

“Dale Kildee was a man of integrity, of intellect, and of patriotism. He was proud of his roots in Michigan, devoted to its people, and committed to public service. I was honored to serve with him for thirty-one years in the House and to call him a colleague and a close friend.

“As a Member of Congress, Dale embodied what public service is all about: fighting every day for a better life for his constituents, working to make opportunities more accessible to them, and doing his utmost to ensure the safety and health of the Michigan communities that sent him here. His constituents entrusted him again and again to be their voice because they knew he was always working hard for them. From auto workers to teachers, from small business owners to health care professionals, Michiganders could always count on Dale to make sure their voices were heard and that their concerns were addressed. As a Member of the Education and Labor Committee, he worked particularly hard to make sure that students in Michigan and across the country could attend safe and good schools and graduate prepared for success. Dale was also instrumental in standing up for the rights of Native Americans and the recognition of their history, helping found the Native American Caucus in Congress and working to make opportunities more equitable and accessible.

“I join in offering my comfort and condolences to his wife Gayle, their children and grandchildren, his nephew Dan who carries on his work in the House today, and to all the people of Michigan who are mourning a true champion for their state. May Dale’s memory be a blessing and inspiration to all of us who continue to serve in the House to which he gave so much of his ability, his wisdom, and his energy, making it a better institution in the process.”