Wicked Eyez Partners With Visibly To Offer Online Vision Test For Halloween Contact Lenses
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wicked Eyez, America's #1 brand of theatrical contact lenses, is proud to announce a partnership with Visibly to offer online vision tests for Halloween contact lenses. Customers on wickedeyez.com can now take an online vision test from the comfort of their own home and get a valid prescription issued by a licensed doctor in 24 hours or less.
Scott Smiledge from Wicked Eyez says, "This is a huge milestone for our company and for the Halloween industry. A lot of people still do not know that all contact lenses require a prescription under federal law, even Halloween lenses that do not correct your vision. For over 20 years, Wicked Eyez has been the leader in offering safe, high-quality contact lenses sold legally by verifying contact lens prescriptions. Now, with our partnership with Visibly, we can offer our customers an additional way to purchase our products".
“At Visibly, we believe in providing vision resources that are available to anyone, anywhere, and at any time,'' says Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly. We’re very excited to partner with Wicked Eyez to allow even more people to have easier access to affordable vision care during the Halloween season and all year around.”
The online vision test costs $29.95 and takes 5 minutes to complete. Customers only need their mobile smartphone and a computer, and their phone acts as a remote control and navigates the user through the test step-by-step. After the test is complete, the results are sent to a licensed optometrist/ophthalmologist that will review the results and issue a prescription via email. The prescription is valid for one year and can be used anywhere that Gothika lenses are sold. For now, the online test is available in 37 states and you must be between the ages of 18 and 55.
"It's important for people to know this is not a replacement for an initial contact lens fitting or comprehensive eye exam,” Smiledge says. "If you have never worn contacts, you need to see a licensed eye care professional in-person to get properly fitted for your lenses. Everyone's eyes are different and although you may not need lenses to correct your vision, you need to make sure the lenses fit your specific eye shape.”.
If you need to find a doctor near you, head to Visibly’s website to use their Find A Doctor tool to locate Optometrists and Ophthalmologists near you!
Wicked Eyez brand contact lenses are also available directly through many eye care professionals across the country. Head here to shop: wickedeyez.com
About Visibly
Visibly, a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, creates digital eye care technologies that enable patient choice and convenience while providing doctors the ability to create awesome user experiences. Visibly was founded with the belief that glasses and contact lens prescriptions should be accessible and affordable to everyone. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily to make all aspects of vision care convenient and accessible for all.
Currently, Visibly operates under the Enforcement Policy for Remote Ophthalmic Assessment and Monitoring Devices during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency issued by the FDA in April 2020.
