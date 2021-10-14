AUSTIN CITY LIMITS FESTIVAL SECURED BY MERIDIAN

Beam Gate ACL 2021

ARCHER BEAM GATES AND VEHICLE BARRIERS PLAY VITAL ROLE

AUSTIN, TX, US, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the return of the legendary Austin City Limits Music Festival, after the cancellation of last year’s event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an even greater emphasis on safety and security for the nearly half a million fans.

Meridian Rapid Defense Group, using its Archer Beam Gates and Archer 1200 Barriers, took on the crucial job of ensuring that everyone could safely enjoy the music which was spread over two weekends featuring acts including Miley Cyrus, George Strait, Billie Eilish, Rüfüs Du Sol, and Tyler, the Creator.

Meridian’s unique mobile barriers and beam gates were a common sight at the entrances and exits to the several concert venues in Austin’s Zilker Park.

“In a situation such as this with these huge crowds, it’s so important to keep moving vehicles at a safe distance from concert goers. By using our beam gates, we could ensure that only approved vehicles could enter the concert zone,” said Peter Whitford, Meridian’s CEO.

One beam gate was used to control the all-important entrance for vendors, acts and festival staff. The Archer Beam Gate is considered the most practical solution for a temporary entrance point. It is manually operated and requires no electricity or hydraulics.

The gates are used in conjunction with the mobile barriers which are made of 700 lbs of USA steel and can be easily moved by one person. Often these days the Archer 1200 Barriers take the place of the larger unsightly concrete and water barriers.

Mr. Whitford said, “Early on Meridian worked with the Austin City Limits event organizers to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan so everyone involved could see exactly how the various areas could be secured from day one of the festival.”

The Archer 1200 Barriers and Beam Gates are a common sight around the U.S. at many large outdoor concerts as well as NFL, NBA and NHL games.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier or beam gate visit www.meridian-barrier.com