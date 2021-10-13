Submit Release
Orange Lake meeting discusses hydrilla management, provides lake conditions update

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21, to provide an update on lake conditions and discuss hydrilla management for Orange Lake.

The meeting, from 6 to 8 p.m., will be held at the Grand Lake RV and Gold Resort, next to Ocala Jai Alai at 18545 45th Avenue in Citra. This facility is accessible.

If you are unable to attend in person, the FWC will post presentation material to the Orange Creek Basin Interagency Working Group webpage OrangeCreekBasin.wordpress.com.

Call Allen Martin at 386-623-1836 with any questions.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

