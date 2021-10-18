Etched, a new NFT platform focused on charitable causes, releases its first digital collectible
Etched raises over $80,000 to date for NHL Players’ Hockey Diversity AllianceLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etched, Inc. today announced the launch of www.etched.co, a first-of-its-kind, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace dedicated solely to curating and selling digital collectibles to help build communities and raise funds for charitable causes.
The company’s debut NFT, titled, "HDA: The Formation," which has raised $80,000 to date, was created in collaboration with Matt Dumba of the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild. Proceeds from the NFT sale will go to the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA), a charitable foundation formed by current and former NHL players of color who strive to be a force for positive change, not only within the game of hockey, but also within society at large. Specifically, the proceeds will be used for:
-Grassroots hockey development and equipment programs
-Anti-racism and unconscious bias education programs
-Social justice initiatives in support of black, indigenous and racialized communities
-Scholarships for qualified youth players
-Executive training and coaching programs
“To us, the most important and exciting prospect of NFT technology is in its potential to drive greater impact and awareness toward world-changing causes,” says Brett Memsic, co-founder of Etched. “And we are thrilled to showcase that potential with our debut Collection in support of Matt and the HDA.”
About the HDA
The Hockey Diversity Alliance was formed in 2020 to inspire a new and diverse generation of hockey players and fans. They work to improve accessibility at community levels while educating and encouraging accountability from leagues and leaders.
About Etched
Established in 2020, Etched is a first-of-its-kind, charitable-cause-focused, non-fungible token (NFT) platform dedicated solely to “NFTs for Good” — curating and selling digital collectibles to help build communities and raise funds for charitable causes. It is the mission of Etched to channel the power of NFT technology to sustainably support and amplify philanthropic causes that make the world better. For more information, visit www.etched.co.
