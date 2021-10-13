Broadband Advisory Council to Meet Virtually Oct. 21

The Wyoming Business Council’s broadband program was built to ensure every citizen and business has access to affordable, reliable, redundant, and future-proof broadband. Our broadband infrastructure grant, 11-member advisory council, and program manager were enabled by the 2018 Wyoming Legislature. Since then, we continue to pursue ways to make Wyoming a national leader in mapping and addressing rural broadband needs.

We encourage every Wyoming resident and business, including families with K-12 students, to participate in our broadband speedtest and surveys so we can better understand broadband needs across the state.