Broadband Advisory Council to Meet Virtually Oct. 21

The Wyoming Business Council’s broadband program was built to ensure every citizen and business has access to affordable, reliable, redundant, and future-proof broadband. Our broadband infrastructure grant, 11-member advisory council, and program manager were enabled by the 2018 Wyoming LegislatureSince then, we continue to pursue ways to make Wyoming a national leader in mapping and addressing rural broadband needs. 

 

We encourage every Wyoming resident and business, including families with K-12 students, to participate in our broadband speedtest and surveys so we can better understand broadband needs across the state.

