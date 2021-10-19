Blue Raven Solar Recognized by Mountain West Capital Network's Annual Utah100 List of State's Fastest Growing Companies
Mountain West Capital Network recognized Blue Raven Solar as one of the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the state of Utah
Blue Raven Solar has never been in a better position with as much momentum as we have now. We are proud to be in an industry that is moving so quickly and changing the world!”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a fourth consecutive year, Blue Raven Solar has been acknowledged as one of Utah’s fastest-growing companies by the Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN). Blue Raven Solar was also recognized in 2020 on the same list and was included on the Emerging Elite list in 2018 and 2019.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
Each year, the MWCN’s exclusive awards program recognizes investors, entrepreneurs, and professional service providers for the impacts they bring to the economy and surrounding business success in the state of Utah. These awards also recognize startups and companies with top revenue-growth.
“Blue Raven Solar has never been in a better position with as much momentum as we have now. We are proud to be in an industry that is moving so quickly and changing the world!” says Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar.
Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In seven years, the company has gone from three to over 1,400 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S. Blue Raven Solar has been recognized multiple times on the Inc. 5000 list, Utah Business’s Fast 50 list, and Utah’s Best of State, among other awards.
Utah 100 honorees were chosen based on both their percentage and dollar revenue increase between 2015 and 2020. MWCN’s award event, recognizing the top companies in the state, honored award recipients at an honoree’s event on October 12.
“Utah’s economy has never been stronger, and it’s in large part thanks to the tremendous efforts of these companies and others that make Utah truly the place to be for business,” said Ryan Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “We’ve had 26 great years of honoring the companies making Utah great, and we look forward to the next 26 years and beyond.”
To learn more about Blue Raven Solar’s ranking on the Utah 100, visit www.mwcn.org.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar, a SunPower Company, was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
