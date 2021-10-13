Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,705 in the last 365 days.

PSD Announces 10-18-2021 Regular Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Regular meeting on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.  The meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference.  However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend in person: 

First Floor 118 Elliot Street Brattleboro, VT 05301

Remote access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference.  

John McKirgan, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Spent Fuel Licensing Branch Chief, will discuss NRC review and approval procedures for spent fuel storage facilities. Bruce Watson, U.S. NRC Reactor Decommissioning Branch Chief, will discuss site release following the completion of reactor decommissioning.

For more information, including how to join the meeting and other scheduled meetings, please see the Press Release regarding the October 18, 2021 meeting or the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy webpage. Questions can be addressed to Tony Leshinskie, State Nuclear Engineer, at 802-272-1714, or Anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov.

 

You just read:

PSD Announces 10-18-2021 Regular Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.