PSD Announces 10-18-2021 Regular Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Regular meeting on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference. However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend in person:

First Floor 118 Elliot Street Brattleboro, VT 05301

Remote access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference.

John McKirgan, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Spent Fuel Licensing Branch Chief, will discuss NRC review and approval procedures for spent fuel storage facilities. Bruce Watson, U.S. NRC Reactor Decommissioning Branch Chief, will discuss site release following the completion of reactor decommissioning.

For more information, including how to join the meeting and other scheduled meetings, please see the Press Release regarding the October 18, 2021 meeting or the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy webpage. Questions can be addressed to Tony Leshinskie, State Nuclear Engineer, at 802-272-1714, or Anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov.