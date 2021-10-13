The Edge Woman of the Year 2021 Winner Nancy Shemwell

Edge computing leaders from today announced Third Annual Edge Women of the Year winner, Nancy Shemwell, COO at Trilogy Networks. Shemwell.

“I want to thank Edge Computing World, and the judges, my peers and colleagues for recognizing my commitment to edge computing and bridging the digital divide.”” — Nancy Shemwell, COO at Trilogy Networks

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge computing leaders from State of the Edge and Edge Computing World today announced the Third Annual Edge Women of the Year winner, Nancy Shemwell, Chief Operations Officer at Trilogy Networks. Shemwell was selected from among seven finalists to applaud the dynamic business experience and strategic tenacity she has brought to the advancement and adoption of edge in rural America. After a long successful career as a C-suite leader at public companies, Shemwell joined Trilogy Networks as the company’s Chief Operating Officer in 2020. She led the charge in developing and implementing Trilogy’s Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI), an initiative that has thus far brought edge infrastructure through a coalition of partners to 1,500,000 square miles of rural America. The organizers presented her with the award in a virtual ceremony today at Edge Computing World.

A dynamic tech and business veteran, Shemwell has brought thoughtful organization and process to how best to deploy edge networks in the most rural parts of the country. She has successfully brought Trilogy’s vision to rural telco carriers to incorporate edge compute technology in their networks. Under Shemwell’s leadership, Trilogy has developed commercial agreements with over 7045 network, and several technology, and application edge innovation partners to the RCI coalition. She has established an advisory council of industry thought leaders to help guide the RCI’s efforts, initiating crucial steps towards making rural edge technology access a reality.

“I want to thank Edge Computing World and the judges for recognizing my commitment to edge computing and bridging the digital divide,” said Nancy Shemwell, COO at Trilogy Networks. “But specifically I need to thank the Trilogy team, they make me look good! Trilogy has had the vision and is committed to bringing edge connectivity across rural America, critical to renewing competitiveness in agriculture, energy, and other rural industrial industries.”

Shemwell is also speaking at an Edge Executive Keynote this year on behalf of the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI) October 13th at the Edge Computing World Executive Conference on “The Rural Edge - Land of Opportunity?”

The Edge Woman of the Year Award, now in its third year, was created to recognize female and non-binary professionals who demonstrate a long-term industry

commitment to the growing edge industry. Honoree selections are made by Edge Computing World and State of the Edge onn organizers and a panel of industry

judges. Organizers of the virtual event are pleased to welcome end-users, developers, and edge leaders of the edge computing ecosystem to discuss the latest information in edge and best practices.

The 2021 award committee would also like to express their gratitude to the finalists

for their outstanding work and continued efforts in edge computing:

● Leadership in Edge Startups - Eva Schonleitner, CEO at Crate.io

● Leadership in Edge Open Source Contributions - Dr. Stefanie Chiras, Senior

Vice President, Platforms Business at Red Hat

● Leadership in Hyperscale Edge -Prajakta Joshi, Group Product Manager,

Edge Cloud for Enterprise and Telecom at Google

● Leadership in Network Edge - Rita Kozlov, Director of Product at Cloudflare,

Inc.

● Leadership in Edge Innovation and Research - Azimeh Sefidcon, Research

Director at Ericsson

● Leadership in Edge Best Practices - Lily Yusupova, Strategic Account

Executive, Schneider Electric

For more information on the annual Women in Edge Award visit:

http://www.edgecomputingworld.com/edgewomanoftheyear.

About State of the Edge

The State of Edge (http://stateoftheedge.com) is a member-supported research organization that produces free reports on edge computing and was the original creator of the Open Glossary of Edge Computing, which was donated to The Linux Foundation’s LF Edge. The State of the Edge welcomes additional participants, contributors and supporters. If you have an interest in participating in upcoming reports or submitting a guest post to the State of the Edge Blog, feel free to reach out by emailing info@stateoftheedge.com.

About Edge Computing World

Edge Computing World is the only industry event that brings together the entire edge ecosystem.

The industry event will present a diverse range of high growth application areas – including AI, IoT, NFV, Augmented Reality, video, cloud gaming & self-driving

vehicles – are creating new demands that cannot be met by existing infrastructure. The theme will cover edge as a new solution required to deal with low latency,

application autonomy, data security and bandwidth thinning, which all require greater capability closer to the point of consumption.

Join us at Edge Computing World October 12-15, 2021 for the world’s largest virtual

edge computing event.