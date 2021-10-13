Attorney General’s Office Appoint Members for Statewide Substance Use Response Working Group, Meeting Scheduled

~~

Committee responsible for studying, evaluating, and making funding recommendations on substance misuse and substance use disorders

Carson City, NV – Today, the Nevada Office of the Attorney General announced the members selected for the Statewide Substance Use Response Working Group (SURG).

In 2021, the Nevada Legislature created SURG with the passage of A.B. 374 and set the membership requirements to reflect the diversity of Nevada and expertise in various aspects of substance misuse and substance use disorders.

“So many Nevada families are affected by a loved one suffering from substance use disorder,” said AG Ford. “This working group will be critical to our state as we continue to grapple with the opioid epidemic and other substance misuse, and help develop pathways to recovery and support for Nevadans struggling with this disease.”

The first meeting of the SURG is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2021, at 9 a.m. The meeting agenda and further information will be made public on the Office of the Attorney General’s website as details are finalized. Committee appointments were made by the Attorney General, Director of Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and leadership in the Nevada Legislature.

The SURG will be responsible for studying, evaluating, and making state and local funding recommendations on substance misuse and substance use disorders. The group will coordinate with the Advisory Committee for a Resilient Nevada, which is responsible for providing guidance on the statewide needs assessment and statewide plan establishing the priority areas for the allocation of Resilient Nevada Fund.

A full list of the committee appointments is attached.

