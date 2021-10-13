Nancy Pelegrino, Acclaimed Realtor, on Southern California's Housing Market Cooling Down

Nancy Pelegrino

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern California housing market was booming this summer, and now experts said it is cooling off in the fall. Some new homeowners have been luckier than others while still trying to navigate the pandemic. Composer, Joep Spork, just bought a two-bedroom home in Altadena. "You really have to set your standards every couple of months because prices differ so much," said Spork.

Nancy Pelegrino, acclaimed realtor, has some crucial thoughts on this matter. "I do agree that the market has cooled down somewhat, but the Westside has always been its own beast as far as value is concerned," states Pelegrino. "Buying a house on the Westside has never been for the faint of heart. You have to be ready to pull the trigger if you like the property and be a very strong buyer in multiple offers."

The summer housing boom in Southern California put the median home price at $680,000 in August. Realtors believe that once people got vaccinated, they wanted to get out and travel due to buyer fatigue after things had been so competitive for so long.

Pelegrino continues, "It's transitioning more to a bit of a normalized market so maybe where there were 10 to 12 offers or more maybe you got two to five, still great, you still have strong buyers, it's just not as frenetic."

According to a forecast from CoreLogic, which measures home prices slightly differently from DQNews, L.A. County home prices in July 2022 will have increased 2.7% from this July, compared with the 14.6% increase seen from July 2020 to July 2021.

Nancy Pelegrino

A native of Chicago, Nancy Pelegrino is a former high school English and History teacher. In the 1980s, she moved to California and started her real estate career, applying the same straight talking, clear thinking to her business that she had learned as a teacher.

A licensed broker, Nancy Pelegrino is today one of the stars of the highly competitive Westside real estate market. She knows what’s going on in the real estate market and how to help her clients get what they want.

Nancy Pelegrino is gutsy, smart, decisive, and straightforward. So is her business. She doesn’t have time to waste, and she doesn’t waste her clients’ time.

She has built her business to meet her clients’ needs. That means days, nights, weekends. That means all types of properties, anywhere in Southern California.

If you want honest, hardworking successful real estate representation without all the fuss and fluff, call Nancy Pelegrino today.

Nancy Pelegrino

Pelegrino Properties

http://www.pelegrinoproperties.com/default.asp.f-aboutme

310-245-9790 Mobile

Nancy@PelegrinoProperties.com

310-306-8286