INHERET, Creator of the Most Comprehensive Hereditary Risk Assessment Platform, Names Kelly Hall, MBA its new CEO

Kelly Hall, MBA, CEO of INHERET, Inc.

Kelly brings a wealth of experience in applying technology to improve access to preventative screening and care” — David Keren, MD, Founder, and former CEO of INHERET

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INHERET, Inc. creator of the most comprehensive hereditary disease risk assessment and management platform, has named Kelly Hall, MBA as its new CEO.

Hall has over 20 years of experience in the cancer and hereditary disease spaces. She has worked as the Clinical Program Vice President at Moffitt Cancer Center, where she led program growth initiatives around screening, outreach, and high-risk clinics. In addition, Kelly has served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Business Development at the Nevada Cancer Institute, the Vice President of Business Development at InformedDNA, and most recently, the Vice President of Commercial Strategy for CancerIQ.

Kelly earned her MBA from George Washington University. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Southern New Hampshire University.

“Kelly brings a wealth of experience in applying technology to improve access to preventative screening and care,” said David Keren, MD, Founder, and former CEO of INHERET. “Her deep understanding of clinical operations, diagnostic testing, and patient engagement will be invaluable as INHERET continues to accelerate partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem.”

“INHERET offers a missing piece to the Precision Health equation. Its robust, scientifically validated algorithms go beyond breast, ovarian and colon cancer risk and address even rare syndromes. Decision support is offered to providers in the genetic testing process taking the uncertainty out of test selection. For patients, INHERET improves engagement and allows the ability to share detailed information with family members. I’m excited to be a part of this mission and team,” said Hall.

About INHERET

INHERET is a hereditary disease risk assessment and management solution that collects personal and family health history and identifies people at greater risk for genetic disease. Use of INHERET saves precious clinic in-office time, provides a better understanding of the patient's health history, utilizes the most current guidelines, supplies tailored educational resources, and helps billable revenue.