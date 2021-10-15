Medicare Open Enrollment: October 15, 2021 to December 7, 2021
The Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) starts October 15th and lasts until December 7th and is the time to compare your current plan with 2022 offerings.
Your unique healthcare needs, the prescription drug costs for any medications you are taking, and the benefits that are important to you should reveal a plan that stands out as a good choice.”TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the end of 2021 quickly approaching, Let’s Compare Medicare® would like to remind all California residents that the enrollment for Medicare is officially open. It is important to note that the deadline for Medicare open enrollment is December 7, 2021. Please make sure that those in your life receiving Medicare benefits are aware of this important date, whether it be you, family members, or friends.
It is very important to review all Medicare benefits for existing Medicare recipients as well as those preparing to receive benefits for the first time before the deadline passes. During the open enrollment period, you may review and compare coverage options ranging from traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage health plans and Medicare prescription drug plans to decide which coverage makes the most sense for you in 2022. Each year, the plan you selected can be reviewed, compared, and/or changed depending on which is best suitable for the upcoming year.
Let’s Compare Medicare® reviews these plans with eligible California residents for free and can help ensure available plans are properly reviewed for your specific needs each year. Reviewing your Medicare should be done every single year because Medicare plans and options change annually. Monthly premium prices, medication costs, network and extra benefits are all important considerations.
Chris Mulder, of Let’s Compare Medicare® says, "One of the questions we hear the most is, 'My neighbor or friend said I should go with this plan because they have it.' One thing we recommend is to compare that plan your neighbor or friend has alongside your current plan, plus some other plans in your area. Your unique healthcare needs, the prescription drug costs for any medications you are taking, and the benefits that are important to you should reveal a plan that stands out as a good choice. We are here to help, give you peace of mind, and again, at no cost to you."
About Let’s Compare Medicare®
Let’s Compare Medicare® is operated by Green Leaf Financial and Insurance Services, Inc. Green Leaf is a California based insurance agency that has helped thousands of Medicare beneficiaries compare their Supplemental Medicare insurance plan options for over a decade. Their services are always non-biased and free.
Let’s Compare Medicare ® is a non-government resource and Medicare has neither reviewed nor endorsed this information. If you are looking for the official Medicare website you can find it at www.medicare.gov
