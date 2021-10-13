Independent Gospel Artist, Sonnie Day drops Domestic Violence music video, "That's The Way Love Goes"
It takes 7 attempts for a Woman to leave her abuser
Merging music with visuals to bring awareness to domestic violence has been brilliantly done and will make a GREAT IMPACT”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording Artist and 6 Time Detroit Music Award Winner, Sonnie Day releases domestic violence music video., "That's the Way Love Goes". The music video follows her release of the motivational workout anthem, "You Can't Stop Me". Both from her latest release, "Love & Gospel".
— Day 2 Day Enterprises
That's the Way Love Goes is a song written to bring awareness to domestic violence. Every 9 seconds in the United States a woman is assaulted. And 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men has been abused by an intimate partner. It takes at least 7 attempts for a woman to leave her abuser. In hopes to deliver education and empowerment through Sonnie Day's advocacy message and program, "Abuse Not Love", this song is the core foundation.
Sonnie says, " I recall locking myself in one of the rooms in our house waiting for him to fall asleep to leave. After waiting for hours, I fell asleep. It was the unforgettable thunderous sound of God's audible voice that awakened me. I heard six words that night, "Get Up And Leave Right Now". And those words, I know for certain was God's voice. I followed those instructions and I never looked back."
The song and video is riveting, because featured rap artist, Big Jake of The Gideon Crew, also is a victim of domestic violence. Big Jake's genius in writing his lyrics exposes some of the signs often seen in domestic violence relationships. This connection they both share from being in abusive relationships made conveying this message even stronger. Sonnie says, "We know men being abused is thought to be uncommon, but it happens. And some men tolerate it rather than reacting, to prevent escalation in fear of getting domestic violence charges. Thankfully, Big Jake removed himself from the situation".
Domestic Violence hits home greater for the singer-songwriter compelling her to bring awareness to this demon called, "ABUSE". In 2015, her sister's niece at the age of 21 was murdered by her abuser. She suffered several gunshot wounds to the head and body in the parking lot of her job. And at the hands of her ex-boyfriend and father of their six-month-old son. With such personal tragedy and experience, directing this video stirred up so many emotions internally. Sonnie says, "Telling this story through a visual form became imperative and necessary".
That's the Way Love Goes video was shot and edited by Hollywood's Celebrity Cinematographer, Terrance Church (known as T-Church) of 1st Take Films. T-Church has worked with a list of celebrities such as: Stevie Wonder, Master P, Nick Cannon, Deitrick Haddon, Tyrese Gibson, Carmen Elecktra, FloRida and many more, not to mention companies like Mercedes Benz and Walmart. Sonnie told her label executives at Rooted Records, this is who she wanted to shoot this music video, and they made it happen. Ideas of the video concept was discussed via phone. And the magic came together as displayed in the finished work. With scenes showing backdrops between two countries, Canada & America, subtly depicts domestic violence as a worldwide issue.
Domestic violence exists in every section of society, but we rarely hear about it, until it's a tragedy. This music and this video aims to change that. This video performance represents the stories and the experiences of many, many women. We are asking everyone to share this important video, to help us raise awareness, and if you can consider donating to your local domestic violence organization to make sure that women fleeing abuse are able to access the help and support that they urgently need. If you know someone needing immediate help contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233
