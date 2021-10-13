ORIGINAL Worship & Adoração by CommunityOfIsrael.org
A collection of eight never published songs by artists and songwriters who donated their talent to help COVID-19 affected people.
All of the proceeds will be donated to people affected by COVID-19. This daring CD Album is akin to the release of ‘We Are the World' by Quincy Jones in 1985.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Of Israel Organization announced today the release of their first CD Album. With a worldwide distribution by CD Baby, the recently released CD, “ORIGINAL Worship & Adoração,” is a collection of eight never published songs by artists and songwriters like Sally Chadbourne, Douglas DoNascimento, Helio Lucio, Eliane Melo, Angelo Mele, Petronio Tavares, Solon Bezerra and Jorge Vasconcelos.
“The release of this CD marks a great moment in music history. All of the artists and songwriters donated their talent to this production. And all of the proceeds will be donated to people affected by COVID-19. This daring CD Album is akin to the release of ‘We Are the World' by Quincy Jones in 1985, and we are so happy to have been chosen to be producers of such life changing music.”
Rabbi Douglas (Leader of the CommunityOfIsrael.org)
Due to the charitable participation of many international artists, the songs on this release are performed in English, Portuguese and Hebrew. The CD Album has already received great acceptance within major streaming platforms, such as Drobble, Spotify, Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, and many industry leaders.
“Modern jazz and great arrangement” said David Sheets.
“Lovely melody and great lyrics, very good!” stated the band GOLDEN DAY.
“Beautiful Melody” said Paulo Costa
ORIGINAL Worship & Adoração includes:
4:21 The Great I AM (feat. Sally Chadbourne)
Sally Chadbourne (Songwriter & Performer) & Douglas DoNascimento (Performer)
2:38 Baruch Hashem
Douglas DoNascimento (Songwriter & Performer)
2:54 Visão Falsa
Hélio Lúcio (Performer) & Petrônio Tavares (Songwriter)
5:11 Adoro a Ti
Eliane Melo (Performer) & Angelo Mele (Songwriter)
4:34 I Love You Yeshua
Douglas DoNascimento (Songwriter & Performer)
3:21 Vida Nova
Hélio Lúcio (Songwriter & Performer) & Missão ATOS ( (Songwriter)
3:19 Render-Te Adoração
Eliane Melo (Performer) & Solon Bezerra (Songwriter)
3:43 Filhos Dos Homens
Douglas DoNascimento (Songwriter & Performer)
The CD Album is now available everywhere music is sold and streamed. We look forward to a lovely time witnessing the power of music to change lives.
