TEDxWinterPark “Ideas Meant To Change The World” 2021 Is Coming This December

WINTER PARK, FL, USA, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 had an impact on the world. Moving forward, the world will never be the same. TEDxWinterPark “ Ideas Meant To Change The World” will introduce new ideas presented by speakers of every background – business, technology, entertainment, healthcare, and more.TEDxWinterPark will be coming back this year after taking a break in 2020 due to the pandemic. “Ideas Meant To Change The World” is the theme of this year’s TEDxWinterPark event . TEDxWinterPark 2021 will take place on Friday, December, 17th, 2021 at Mills Art Gallery in Orlando, FL located in the Mills 50 District of Orlando.In “Ideas Meant To Change The World’, TEDxWinterPark will bring together academia, speakers, industry professionals and scholars to exchange information, share experiences and research results. Attendees are invited in discussions in the latest innovations, trends, practical concerns in these fields. There are ideas that begin with the largest levels of intention and some are quick little ideas, but both have made impacts locally, regionally and globally. This year’s presenters will all be centered on this theme and could possibly be one of the ideas that is not only meant to change the world, but possibly already have.“The past TEDxWinterPark events were incredible experiences. There were so many inspiring talks from entrepreneurs, CEOs, therapists, authors and speakers. I am looking forward to this year’s TEDxWinterPark event.” – Jane, past TEDxWinterPark AttendeeWhat Is a TEDx Event?TEDx is a subsidiary of the TED brand, and is created in the spirit of TED’s mission. The “x” in “TEDx” signifies that it is an independently organized TED event. These are local, self-organized events that are branded as “TEDx”. The TED Conference sets the standard, but individual events are independent, and self-organized. TEDx follows the same format as TED Conferences and are subject to a specific set of guidelines and regulations.Become A TEDxWinterPark SpeakerTEDxWinterPark is always accepting speaker submissions for future events. To become a TEDxWinterPark speaker, interested parties must fill out the speaker submission form here. Only complete, and well-developed submissions are considered. There is the option to either self-nominate or nominate another individual.Press InquiriesFor press and media, TEDxWinterPark can assist with setting up and scheduling interviews with speakers and producers. To request an interview with a speaker or request press passes, please email Info@tedxwinterpark.com.About TEDxWinterPark: The TEDx Program is designed to help communities, organizations and individuals to spark conversation and connection through local TED-like experiences. Our event is called TEDxWinterPark, where x = independently organized TED event. At our TEDxWinterPark event, live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. TEDxWinterPark events are self-organized events. These independently run TEDx events help share ideas in communities around the world.

