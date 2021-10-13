AMA Insurance Launches New Program to Support Mental Health Needs

This new program is designed to help physician groups address employees' mental health needs.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMA Insurance Agency, Inc., a subsidiary of the American Medical Association, today introduced a new program to help physician groups address the mental health and behavioral health needs of their employees.

Through the AMA Insurance Supplemental Health Insurance Program, physician practices have exclusive access to the WellPak insurance plan developed by ArmadaCare, a leading insurance program manager, and underwritten by Sirius America Insurance Company, which has a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch.

A fully insured, employer-sponsored supplemental health insurance plan, WellPak combines coverage for doctor visits, prescriptions, and wellness treatments, with boosted coverage for a range of easy-to-access mental health and wellbeing support services. In addition to offering coverage for treatment, WellPak can help eliminate barriers employees face in finding and accessing effective care through its Connect & Thrive services, which are made possible through a partnership with Business Health Services (BHS), a national provider of well-being programs and services that is based in Maryland.

The Connect & Thrive services provide enrolled employees with guidance and access to behavioral health and well-being support to best meet their individual needs. It includes a clinically validated assessment to determine the type of services needed, whether it’s coaching to help alleviate everyday stressors or counseling to deal with a mental health condition. Employees receive customized navigation to the right level of care.

“We’re excited to work with ArmadaCare on this new program,” said Pam Moy, president, AMA Insurance. “AMA has tremendous resources to help organizations address the environmental issues that typically cause physician burnout. We believe the WellPak insurance plan is a nice complement that can help physician groups address the mental health and behavioral health needs of their employees. Together, these resources can make a significant difference for health care organizations.”

“ArmadaCare is excited to collaborate with AMA Insurance to provide such innovative benefits to physician practices,” said Ed Walker, CEO of ArmadaCare. “Investing in mental wellness for employees is the right thing for employers to do as corporate citizens and is also in the best interest of the business.”

Note: This supplemental health insurance policy is underwritten by Sirius America Insurance Company. Connect & Thrive services are coordinated with ArmadaCare’s designated service provider, BHS. WellPak insurance is not available in all states. For availability, costs and complete details of the coverage, please contact ArmadaCare.

About AMA Insurance Agency, Inc.

Established in 1988 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Medical Association, AMA Insurance Agency, Inc. specializes in meeting the insurance and financial services needs of America’s physicians, both AMA members and non-members. Authorized to conduct business in all 50 states, AMA Insurance offers a portfolio of physician-exclusive disability, life, and health insurance for individuals, medical group practices and other institutions. AMA Insurance’s national reach enables the agency to offer unique physician-focused coverage at competitive rates from top carriers. For more information, visit www.amainsure.com.

About ArmadaCare

A leading insurance program manager and a SiriusPoint company, ArmadaCare delivers uncommon insurance solutions designed to enhance ordinary health benefits. With the steadfast belief that insurance should be better, ArmadaCare’s plans fill voids in coverage for routine and unexpected healthcare expenses, offer valuable health and productivity support services and invite usage with modern conveniences, education touchpoints and people-first service. The result gives our clients the edge they need to retain, recruit and reward talent at all levels. To learn more, visit www.ArmadaCare.com/amainsure.