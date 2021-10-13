Office of Medical Cannabis to Host Patient Sign Up Events in Northern Panhandle

The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will host public sign up events for medical cannabis patients from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 19 at the Hancock County Health Department, 100 Municipal Plaza, Suite 600, 2nd floor, Weirton, WV, and 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 20 at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Suite 106, 1st Floor, City/County Building, Wheeling, WV.

Patients who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:

Completed patient certification form

Driver’s license or state ID

Proof of West Virginia residency, such as a utility bill

$50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order

Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:

At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries

Valid photo ID

Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration

Cash, credit, or debit to pay the $149 physician evaluation fee

Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide their most recent W2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.

To date, OMC has received approximately 3,760 patient applications for medical cannabis.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

In addition to these events, eligible West Virginians can register for a medical cannabis patient card at medcanwv.org. A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website. ​

​