Aviation Week Network Announces A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference
Conference to Discuss Aerospace & Defense Deal-Making in 2021 and Beyond
The conference will deliver our unparalleled market intelligence and insight to representatives at all levels of A&D, from small companies to OEMs, private equity investors and government officials.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network's Aviation Week A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference brings the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry together to discuss the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in 2021 and beyond. The one-day event, produced in partnership with Lazard and CSP Associates will take place November 10, 2021 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.
— Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D and SpeedNews Conferences
With the ongoing consolidation in aerospace and defense, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have become a critical tool for establishing and maintaining competitive advantage in the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry. This event will focus on the latest trends in commercial aviation, defense, New Space and other emerging market opportunities, and how they will shape the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in the 12-24 months ahead.
“A&D industry CEOs, strategy consultants, investment gurus and diligence advisors all agree – this is the busiest buying and selling frenzy many have witnessed in their careers. But what are the current and future implications, and how long will this robust deal-making climate last?,” said Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D and SpeedNews Conferences. “The conference will address these issues by delivering our unparalleled market intelligence and insight to representatives at all levels of A&D, from small companies to OEMs, private equity investors and government officials.”
“Despite these turbulent times, we continue to see exceptional investment interest in A&D companies, leading to unprecedent levels of M&A in traditional sector pockets as well as in emerging areas,” said Michael Richter, Managing Director and Global Head of Lazard’s Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking Group. “Both buyers and sellers need to have a clear understanding of the marketplace’s rapidly shifting dynamics to tactfully execute an M&A strategy. We anticipate this year’s discussions at the A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference to be critical in helping M&A professionals develop the informational edge needed in today’s dynamic market environment.” Lazard’s Aerospace & Defense team is one of the most active within the Aerospace & Defense market – announcing or closing 23 transactions since 2020 and over 90 transactions, totaling over $115 billion in value, since 2013.
The event’s agenda will address challenges such as industry disruptors and market conditions that could affect future deal-making, new M&A tactics, regulatory challenges, and cyber threats. Expert panelists from the ranks of active dealmakers and leading advisors will provide an insider’s perspective.
Sponsors of the event also include AeroDynamic Advisory, Alderman & Company, Gibson Dunn, Sullivan & Cromwell, and Moss Adams.
For information about registering, or promotional and advertising opportunities, contact Joanna Speed at +1-310-893-4004 or jspeed@speednews.com.
For more information, visit https://adma.aviationweek.com.
