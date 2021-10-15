Submit Release
RoboMarkets Is Voted the "Most Trusted Broker in Europe", and the "Best MT5 Provider Globally"

RoboMarkets has earned the winner's title after having received nominations for two different awards at the “Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail” event.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoboMarkets has earned the winner's title after having received nominations for two different awards at the leading industry event “Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail”. With these two awards, the company was recognised as the “Most Trusted Broker – Europe” and “Best MT5 Broker – Global”.

“Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail” honours the achievements of leading brokers on both the regional and global scales. Among the winners are the companies that have achieved state-of-the-art results in the realisation of their projects in the following areas: high technologies, comprehensive market research, effective educational programmes, and provision of quality services in the financial markets.

Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets stated: “Our company has been recognised as the "Most Trusted Broker in Europe" for the second year in a row, and this makes us very happy and proud". We are very glad that we’ve been able to maintain the high level of trust our clients have in RoboMarkets and its services. This year, we were also winners in the “Best MT5 Broker - Global” category, and this is an award that means a lot to us. Especially since MT5 is a brand-new multi-asset platform, and the future of trading. We are very proud that our company is dominating this segment as a provider”.

About RoboMarkets
RoboMarkets is a European broker operating under CySEC licence No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers brokerage services in European countries by providing traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information can be viewed on the official website at www.robomarkets.com.

