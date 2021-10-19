Event Held to Promote the Power of Foods
In honor of Eat Better, Eat Together Month, SHI Macrobiotics held an onsite residential program called "The Power of Foods" on October 6th through October 10.
The Power of Foods residential event was a success that allowed us to bring wonderful people together to share healthy, fun & creative way of exploring how foods can benefit our lives.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Eat Better, Eat Together Month, SHI Macrobiotics held an onsite residential program called "The Power of Foods Fall Onsite Program" on October 6th through October 10, 2021 at the "House of Hope", a residential event house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that had 10 single bedrooms, 6 bathrooms.
During this event, the SHI Macrobiotics staff attended alongside approximately 20 other people who were brought together to explore the power of foods. The weeklong retreat included trainings on both 1) how to intentionally affect the nutritional and energetic qualities of foods with various food combinations and cooking techniques, and 2) how in return, all foods affect us energetically in different ways and we have the ability to enhance our nutrition through proper cooking.
The official event topics included:
Energetics of Cooking
Healthcare
World-Wide Eating Traditions
Hands-On Cooking Classes
Making Balance with Social & Environmental Change
And much more . . .
SHI Macrobiotics Executive Director, Denny Waxman says, "The Power of Foods residential event was a success that allowed us to bring wonderful people together to share healthy, fun & creative ways of exploring how foods can benefit our lives. The perfect blend of new and experienced students attending The Power of Foods Onsite Retreat helped to make it a truly interesting and inspiring event. It made me realize how much I missed the experience of eating with and studying with a group of likeminded people. I am already looking forward to the next one!"
Director and Executive Chef, Susan Waxman describes her experience for the onsite program by saying, "I was so happy to teach an in-person class. I was even more happy to cook, eat, share and be with a wonderful group of like minded people. This program attracted the right people at the right time. We hope that more people will join us in our effort to make a brighter, healthier, better world."
We received a very large outpouring of support and many requests came in to extend this theme throughout the month, and we will be continuing with it for those who were unable to attend the full weeklong event. To make the information more accessible to those who were unable to travel or participate in the event, please find the upcoming Power of Foods live webinar. The event will be held on October 23rd, 2021 at 10am to 11 am Eastern Standard Time. If unable to attend the live webinar, we will also make a recording of the event available to our supporters on the website.
If you are interested in sponsoring an event, have questions about donations, or would like to learn more about SHI Macrobiotics, please contact Teron Meyers at (215) 238-9212.
About SHI Macrobiotics
Here at the Strengthening Health Institute, more commonly known as SHI Macrobiotics now, we like to think of ourselves as much more than simply a macrobiotic school. Although, we do pride ourselves on creating genuinely valuable courses and programs that help people to learn more about food, health, and how to keep up with all of the information essential for personal and planetary health. We are often regarded as the second wave of macrobiotics, offering an approach that is more open and effective.
This knowledge comes from decades of study and experience by SHI Macrobiotics founder, Denny Waxman. He has worked with all leading macrobiotics teachers across the globe since the 1960’s when macrobiotics made it’s initial appearance in Western civilization. The information is then shared at SHI Macrobiotics, founded in 1997, through education and community involvement. We strongly encourage you to attend one of our events and start getting around like-minded people!
