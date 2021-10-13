A Verbal Quilt Sewn Together by a Few Generations of Poets
Poet and author Marilyn Wassmann’s book showcases poetry from her familyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Wassmann pursued her passions for words and art works by weaving together her collection of the creative pursuits of her family and linking them to her Grandmother’s quilt of memorable poems. She is a poet from a family that produced a poet or an artist once in a while throughout their history in America. Their work can be found in Wassmann’s book entitled “Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits”
Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art, and before retiring, she worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. She illustrated and contributed to the anthologies of the Greenbelt Writes Group. With her husband’s assistance, she published “What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children,” which is a collection of poems designed to be read to, and with, children of all ages. “What the Wind Blew In,” “Pen Scratching Poets,” and her third book “The Opossum and The Cats” are all published by Writers’ Branding.
“Pen Scratching Poets,” initially published in 2016, is a showcase of poetry from the Benjamin side of the family (Wassmann’s maiden name is Benjamin). Readers will also be treated to many of Marilyn’s own poems and illustrations that she created throughout the years.
They will also get to read poetry by Wassmann’s relatives including poems by her father, her sister, and some of her nieces and nephews. And one of the highlights of this book are the poems of Marilyn’s grandmother, Ethel Tillotson Benjamin, which were taken from a little black book of poems given to Marilyn’s father. When Ethels’ life changed, so did America’s. She said her wedding vows just as the automobile and electric industries were sweeping the country, she watched two sons go to war, she saw the country sink into the Great Depression, and eventually she aged and notice her own hands grow gray and worn. Despite these changes, Ethel wanted to give her children advice for the future, and she was determined to find joy in her memories, her hopes, and her family.
Wrap yourself in the warm quilt of Ethel’s making and share it, as you read how it led to succeeding generations of poets, which Wassmann believes carry what is undoubtedly a “poetic mind” or a “poetic gene.” They have added to this verbal quilt by writing about everything, from their childhood cribs and carefully planted gardens to their cherished memories and heartbreaks. Marilyn’s grandmother lives on in her poems about faith, hope, advice for the future, and family love. Through the birth of the Internet, 9/11, and violent shootings, Marilyn found love, she watched her relatives grow and change, and along with the seasons, she has watched and endures her hands wrinkling, her collection of canes growing, and her reoccurring struggles with pain. But, like her grandmother, she has definitely found joy in her memories, her hopes, and her family!
Readers both young and old interested in honest expressions of affection and will enjoy “Pen Scratching Poets” contents, both for the simple and direct lines of poetry, and the vibrant sketches accompanying each one.
If you would like to immerse yourself in the creative mind of Marilyn Wassmann and some of the members of her family, head on to www.writersbranding.com to grab a copy of one of her books. You may also visit her website at www.marilynwassmann.com.
Visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information on their upcoming services and available books online.
Nicole Garcia
Reading Glass Books
+1 2038718833
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter